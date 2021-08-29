Sunday, August 29, 2021

Weekly COVID-19 Report – Thomaston-Upson Schools

Over the past four weeks of school, there have been a total of 207 COVID cases among students, and a total of 61 cases among the staff. New cases have climbed steadily each week. Last week 88 students tested positive; the first week of school there were only 3. Staff cases totaled 24 last week, only 9 the first week. One student has been lost to COVID, Elkanah Dixson, a 17 year old high school senior, who passed away on August 20th.

Schools are closed this week to prepare for the implementation of Virtual Learning. Students who opt for Virtual Learning must stay in that program for the remainder of the First Semester. Students who choose In-Person Learning will be under a mask mandate through Friday, October 8th, the Friday before Fall Break. The Board of Education will meet on September 28th to decide whether to terminate or extend the mask mandate after Fall Break.

Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases

 

Week Ending

Students

Staff

First Week

08/06/21

3

9

Second Week

08/13/21

38

7

Third Week

08/20/21

78

21

Fourth Week

08/27/21

88

24

 

TOTALS

207

61

