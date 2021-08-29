Weekly COVID-19 Report – Thomaston-Upson Schools

Schools are closed this week to prepare for the implementation of Virtual Learning. Students who opt for Virtual Learning must stay in that program for the remainder of the First Semester. Students who choose In-Person Learning will be under a mask mandate through Friday, October 8th, the Friday before Fall Break. The Board of Education will meet on September 28th to decide whether to terminate or extend the mask mandate after Fall Break.
Thomaston-Upson School System COVID-19 Cases
Week Ending
Students
Staff
First Week
08/06/21
3
9
Second Week
08/13/21
38
7
Third Week
08/20/21
78
21
Fourth Week
08/27/21
88
24
TOTALS
207
61
