Monday, August 30, 2021
TODAY’S COVID UPDATE FROM UPSON REGIONAL
The weekend brought a surge of new COVID patients to URMC. On Friday there were 48 COVID patients, today there are 57. Of the 57 now hospitalized, 54 are unvaccinated and 3 are vaccinated. Average age is 56.
