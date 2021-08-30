Monday, August 30, 2021

TODAY’S COVID UPDATE FROM UPSON REGIONAL

The weekend brought a surge of new COVID patients to URMC. On Friday there were 48 COVID patients, today there are 57. Of the 57 now hospitalized, 54 are unvaccinated and 3 are vaccinated. Average age is 56.

