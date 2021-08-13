THOMASTON MAYOR / COUNCIL 8/17/21

CITY OF THOMASTON MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA AUGUST 17, 2021 – 7:00 P.M. CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX WATCH THE MEETING LIVE VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRlF8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance B. Approval of Minutes for August 3, 2021 (Regular) Meeting C. Adoption of Agenda D. City Attorney’s Report E. City Clerk’s Report F. City Engineer’s Report G. City Manager’s Report 1. Approval of Resolution Modifying Trash Ordinance 2. Discussion of Modification of Alcohol Ordinance 3. Discussion / Action of City Owned Housing Rental Rates H. Other Business I. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action J. Adjournment
No comments:
Post a Comment