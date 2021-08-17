THIS HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR PORTIONS OF NORTH AND CENTRAL GEORGIA

Tropical Depression Fred will move north across the area today accompanied by widespread showers and thunderstorms. Heavy rain with possible flooding and gusty winds will be the main threats across the area...with also a few tornadoes possible mainly central Georgia. A Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for much of the area through Wednesday morning. A wind advisory remains in effect for much of central Georgia through today. Also a Tornado Watch is in effect for much of central Georgia until early afternoon.
