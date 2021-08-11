Wednesday, August 11, 2021

MONROE CO SCHOOLS REQUIRING MASKING

The school system regrets having to send this communication out, but our Covid-19 cases are on the rise in our school district, as they are throughout the state of Georgia. Through mid-day on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 (6 1/2 school days) we have had 51 students test positive and 11 staff members test positive. In order to help keep our students and staff safe and to keep our face to face instructional option viable moving forward, the board approved the following revisions to our Covid-19 protocols in the school district.

Required masking for staff and students in school settings for the next 30 days.
  • Highly recommend that unvaccinated staff and students 12 years and older receive the Covid-19 vaccination. We will work with DPH to set up vaccination schedules for willing staff and students.
  • Contact trace exposures within 6 ft for 15 minutes in the school setting, allowing parents the option to quarantine their child. Household contacts of a positive case will be asked to quarantine. Absences for opting to quarantine will be excused and students may make up work.
  • Mandatory masking on buses (this will help cut down on multiple cross grade exposures).
  • Use social distancing as needed to help reduce exposures.
  • Temporarily suspend visitor access in classrooms and lunchrooms.
It is important that we work together to help reduce our positive cases and exposures at this point. If our positive cases continue to rise, especially for our staff members, it will be difficult for the school system to ensure face to face instructional settings in all schools. We ask that students, staff, and parents help out during this difficult period of the pandemic. Hopefully, this latest surge will be behind us soon, and we can resume our normal daily routines in school. 

We will begin the protocol revisions on Thursday, August 12th. 

These protocols will be revisited at the board meeting on Tuesday, September 14, 2021, based on the Covid-19 data in our county at that time. Thank you for your patience, understanding, and support.
