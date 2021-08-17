Tuesday, August 17, 2021

MID-AUGUST COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

 August 15, 2021

The skyrocketing cases that we saw the last half of July have not slowed down for the first half of August. Upson and all of the surrounding counties have recorded case numbers not seen since the peak of the third wave in January. 

 

Upson jumped from 33 confirmed cases to 142,

Pike from 48 to 103

Lamar from 56 to 220,

Monroe from 42 to 162

Crawford from 19 to 59,

Taylor from 6 to 26,

Talbot from 11 to 32,

Meriwether from 39 to 110,

and Spalding from 144 to 362.

 

Upson County recorded 10 new hospitalizations for the first half of August, the highest number since early February. Upson’s average two week test positivity is at 16%, the highest since late January. 

 

On a positive note, Upson has recorded zero COVID deaths since early June. Among the 7 surrounding counties, Monroe and Talbot recorded 2 deaths each this month, and Lamar and Meriwether 1 death each. There were no deaths in PikeCrawford or Taylor Counties.

 

Details are on our website at fun101fm.com.

 

https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report


Upson County

New

Cases

New Deaths

New

Hosp.

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

% Fully Vaccinated

2020

 

 

 

 

 

Mar 15 - 31

5

0

 

 

 

April 1 – 15

134

5

 

 

 

April 16 – 30

77

13 (hi)

 

 

 

May 1 – 15

41

10

 

 

 

May 16 – 31

24

6

 

 

 

June 1 – 15

14

6

1

 

 

June 16 – 30

60

3

0 (lo)

 

 

July 1 – 15

38

2

5

 

 

July 16 – 31

78

(lo)

4

 

 

Aug 1 – 15

153

4

9

 

 

Aug 16 – 31

37

6

5

 

 

Sept 1 – 15

65

4

7

 

 

Sept 16 – 30

73

3

7

 

 

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

10

6.6%

 

Oct 16 – 31

16

3

7

4.4%

 

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

 

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

 

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

 

Dec 16 – 31

189

1

8

15.6%

 

2021

 

 

 

 

 

Jan 1 – 15

246 (hi)

2

14 (hi)

23.4%

 

Jan 16 – 31

162

12

10

18.7%

 

Feb 1 – 15

76

7

14 (hi)

12%

 

Feb 16 – 28

36

3

8

9.4%

 

Mar 1 – 15

40

6

6

8%

 

Mar 16 – 31

20

1

1

5.5%

 

Apr 1 – 15

26

3

4

5.3%

16%

Apr 16 – 30

19

1

3

5.3%

19%

May 1 – 15

15

0 (lo)

2

4.2%

23%

May 15 – 31

11

4

0

3.4%

24%

June 1 -15

2 (lo)

1

3

1.7%

25%

June 16 – 30

4

0 (lo)

3

1.9%

26%

July 1 – 15

4

0 (lo)

3

1.1% (lo)

27%

July 16 – 31

33

0 (lo)

3

3.2%

28%

Aug 1-15

142

0 (lo)

10

15.6%

28%

Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker


New COVID-19 Cases (2021)

COUNTY 

Jun 15 - 30

Jul 1 - 15

Jul 16 - 31

Aug 1 - 15

Upson

4

4

33

142

Pike

5

12

48

103

Lamar

3

10

56

220

Monroe

9

18

42

162

Crawford

0

5

19

59

Taylor

3

3

6

26

Talbot

4

0

11

32

Meriwether

7

4

39

110

Spalding

27

22

144

362

Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports

