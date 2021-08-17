MID-AUGUST COVID-19 UPSON UPDATE

August 15, 2021
The skyrocketing cases that we saw the last half of July have not slowed down for the first half of August. Upson and all of the surrounding counties have recorded case numbers not seen since the peak of the third wave in January.
Upson jumped from 33 confirmed cases to 142,
Pike from 48 to 103,
Lamar from 56 to 220,
Monroe from 42 to 162,
Crawford from 19 to 59,
Taylor from 6 to 26,
Talbot from 11 to 32,
Meriwether from 39 to 110,
and Spalding from 144 to 362.
Upson County recorded 10 new hospitalizations for the first half of August, the highest number since early February. Upson’s average two week test positivity is at 16%, the highest since late January.
On a positive note, Upson has recorded zero COVID deaths since early June. Among the 7 surrounding counties, Monroe and Talbot recorded 2 deaths each this month, and Lamar and Meriwether 1 death each. There were no deaths in Pike, Crawford or Taylor Counties.
https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report
Upson County
New
Cases
New Deaths
New
Hosp.
Avg 2-wk
% Fully Vaccinated
2020
Mar 15 - 31
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 1 – 15
38
2
5
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Aug 1 – 15
153
4
9
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
5
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
7
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
7
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
10
6.6%
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4%
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Dec 16 – 31
189
1
8
15.6%
2021
Jan 1 – 15
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4%
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Feb 16 – 28
36
3
8
9.4%
Mar 1 – 15
40
6
6
8%
Mar 16 – 31
20
1
1
5.5%
Apr 1 – 15
26
3
4
5.3%
16%
Apr 16 – 30
19
1
3
5.3%
19%
May 1 – 15
15
0 (lo)
2
4.2%
23%
May 15 – 31
11
4
0
3.4%
24%
June 1 -15
2 (lo)
1
3
1.7%
25%
June 16 – 30
4
0 (lo)
3
1.9%
26%
July 1 – 15
4
0 (lo)
3
1.1% (lo)
27%
July 16 – 31
33
0 (lo)
3
3.2%
28%
Aug 1-15
142
0 (lo)
10
15.6%
28%
Sources: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports, and CDC Data Tracker
New COVID-19 Cases (2021)
COUNTY
Jun 15 - 30
Jul 1 - 15
Jul 16 - 31
Aug 1 - 15
Upson
4
4
33
142
Pike
5
12
48
103
Lamar
3
10
56
220
Monroe
9
18
42
162
Crawford
0
5
19
59
Taylor
3
3
6
26
Talbot
4
0
11
32
Meriwether
7
4
39
110
Spalding
27
22
144
362
Source: GA Dept of Public Health Daily Reports
