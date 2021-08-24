Governor Deploys National Guard To Assist Hospitals

- Southeast Georgia Health System, Brunswick
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center, Gainesville
- Wellstar Kennestone, Marietta
- Piedmont Henry, Stockbridge
- Phoebe Putney, Albany
- Memorial Health University Medical Center, Savannah
- Navicent Health, Macon
- Grady Hospital, Atlanta
- Piedmont Fayette, Fayetteville
- Houston Medical Center, Warner Robins
“This Georgia National Guard mission is in addition to the 2,800 state-supported staff and 450 new beds brought online I announced last week, at a total state investment of $625 million through December of this year. I continue to urge all Georgians to talk to a medical professional about getting vaccinated.”
No comments:
Post a Comment