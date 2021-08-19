GDOT UPDATE 19 NORTH PROJECT

THOMASTON, Georgia - C. W. Matthews Contracting Company, Inc., the contractor for the project currently widening Georgia 3/US 19 from East and West County Road to Atwater Road in the Thomaston area plans to begin milling the old asphalt from the roadway starting Monday night, Aug. 23, 2021. Crews will then begin laying new asphalt on the roadway starting Wednesday night, Aug. 25, and they will continue the process nightly for two weeks, weather permitting.
All asphalt milling and paving work will take place in these overnight shifts from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 a.m. to lessen the impact on daily traffic. The contractor has tentatively planned to shift traffic to the southbound side of the project once the paving is complete.
In the meantime, concrete crews will continue installing sidewalks, gutters, curbs and drainage structures in their daytime shifts. In addition, Carey Drive will be closed for reconstruction during the week of Aug. 23. Drivers needing to access Carey Drive will need to use Harp Road and East County Road detours.
For all of these project tasks, signage will be posted in advance of the work zones. Lane closures may be installed to protect the crews and provide space necessary to work efficiently. Motorists should drive alert and with care through the project at a moderate rate of speed.
For up-to-date information regarding work zones through the state of Georgia, download the free Georgia 511 app, available free on both iDevices and Android smart devices. Call Georgia 511 for immediate help from a service professional.
