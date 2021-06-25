Friday, June 25, 2021

Thomaston Mayor and Council Agenda June 29th

 CITY OF THOMASTON

MEETING OF THE MAYOR AND CITY COUNCIL – AGENDA

JUNE 29, 2021 – 7:00 P.M.

CITY-COUNTY MEETING ROOM – MAIN FLOOR 
THOMASTON-UPSON GOVERNMENT COMPLEX

WATCH THE MEETING LIVE VIA CITY OF THOMASTON YOUTUBE PAGE LINK: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCR1F8V1o6j-67nNYbOysNwg

A. Call Meeting to Order / Invocation / Pledge of Allegiance

B. Approval of Minutes of June 1, 2021 (Regular), Minutes of June 11, 2021 (Special Called)

C. Adoption of Agenda

D. Introduction of New Economic Development Coordinator – Mr. Taylor Smith

E. Public Hearing - Annexation Request / 1070 Highway 19 N – Mr. Robert Fallin

F. Public Comment

G. City Attorney’s Report

H. City Clerk’s Report

I. City Engineer’s Report

J. City Manager’s Report

     1. Discussion / Approval of Juneteenth Holiday

     2. Discussion / Approval of MEAG Power Solar Project

     3. Discussion / Approval of Silver Town Tank /
                           Verizon Wireless Agreement (Amendment 4)

K. Other Business

L. Executive Session / Discussion / Potential Action

M. Adjournment

