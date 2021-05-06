BENEFIT AT THE BELK PARKING LOT SAT MAY 8

Jennifer Harris Puckett was diagnosed with Stage 3 cervical cancer in late January 2021. She has been undergoing weekly chemotherapy and radiation 5 days a week. She has been unable to work during these last 6 weeks due to the sickness and side effects of the treatments. She has exhausted all of her PTO time which we all know means no paycheck. But the bills don't stop. And with all the medical treatment the bills will just increase.Jennifer is a long time resident of Monroe county, but has strong ties to both Upson and Lamar counties. Her mother-in-law, Kim Redding, is a Head Start teacher in Thomaston and also a team member at the local Belk's. Though she graduated from Mary Person's in Forsyth, she attended school in Lamar County in middle school thru her Jr. year. Her 2 bonus children reside in Thomaston, so she attends many school activities to support them. She also has an 11 year old at home and several adult children. She has 1 grand baby and another on the way.
We are having a hotdog and hamburger sale this coming Sat. May 8th starting at 11am. It will be held in the Belk's parking lot. Please come out and support her. Plates are $5. They will include a hot dog or hamburger, chips and a drink. All proceeds will go directly to Jennifer to help offset the loss of her paycheck. Even if you don't want a plate, please just consider dropping by and making a donation. We would love to see you.. It is all greatly appreciated.
