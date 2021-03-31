TITAL WAVE AUTO SPA BUYS COLONY BANK BUILDING

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Headquarters in Downtown Thomaston, GA Tidal Wave Auto Spa is expanding its footprint in downtown Thomaston with the acquisition of an additional building, 206 N Church St (formerly Colony Bank). Tidal Wave Auto Spa’s Home Office is located at 115 E Main Street. The refurbished two-story building currently houses over 40 employees who manage all aspects of our car wash business, starting with concept, permitting, and construction, to operations, human resources, payroll, quality control, marketing, supply distribution, accounting, and customer service. The additional building will provide more space to expand the support team. “Being able to build this business right here in Thomaston and Upson County has always been so important to both Hope and myself,” said Mr. Scott Blackstock. “We are honored to be able to expand and add to local economic growth. The level of talent right here in our hometown is phenomenal. Thomaston is truly the best small town in the best state for business!” Founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock, Tidal Wave has opened over 60 locations in eleven states in the Southeast and Midwestern United States with a growing list under construction. Tidal Wave is a recognized leader in the car wash industry with its innovative use of technology and unwavering dedication to an excellent customer experience. Tidal Wave Auto Spa was ranked #6 in the 2020 Top 50 List of Conveyor Carwashes published annually by Professional Carwashing & Detailing magazine. Tidal Wave is also listed as one of America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies on Inc. 5000’s 2020 list. Tidal Wave Auto Spa was named Georgia’s Small Business of the Year in 2009.
