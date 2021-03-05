THOMASTON MAYOR STALLINGS PLANNING A SEND-OFF FOR THE LADY KNIGHTS SAT.

The team bus will depart ULHS at 12:45 PM and enter Downtown Thomaston on E. Main Street/Hwy. 74. They will make two trips around the courthouse square before heading out of town on U.S. Hwy 19. Fans are asked to gather downtown with banners, posters, pom-poms and noise makers at 12:45 PM.
Wear your purple and black and be ready to cheer the Undefeated UL Lady Knights - as they head to Atlanta for the Semifinals. If you can’t make it downtown, then be sure to come out of your businesses and homes along the route to cheer the Knights! We ARE Thomaston and Upson County, and we ARE UL!!!
Please keep in mind social distancing recommendations as you gather.
Wear your purple and black and be ready to cheer the Undefeated UL Lady Knights - as they head to Atlanta for the Semifinals. If you can’t make it downtown, then be sure to come out of your businesses and homes along the route to cheer the Knights! We ARE Thomaston and Upson County, and we ARE UL!!!
Please keep in mind social distancing recommendations as you gather.
No comments:
Post a Comment