Mid-Month COVID-19 Report

For middle Georgia’s District 4 Public Health, February has brought a significant decline in positive case numbers since the record-setting highs in December and January; however, cases are still much higher than they were in all the previous months of the pandemic with the exception of the summer peak in late July to early August. Hospitalizations and deaths and across the District remain extremely high.

Upson County reported 76 new cases for the first half of February, a dramatic decline since the huge surges during the last half of December and the whole month of January. For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, 476 positive cases were reported, also a dramatic decline since December. The lowest case numbers for both Upson and its bordering counties were seen in May, June, September, October, and November of last year.

There were 7 new deaths reported for Upson County, a decline since the 12 deaths reported the last half of January, but an increase over all the other previous half months since last April and May. For the 8-county area there were a total of 29 deaths, less than January’s 34 deaths, but still the 3rd highest death toll on record.

Meriwether County reported the most new cases at 115, followed by Monroe at 92, and Upson at 76. Taylor and Talbot Counties had the fewest cases at 21 and 19.

Meriwether County also reported the most new deaths at 13, and Upson County had the next highest death toll at 7. Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor and Talbot Counties only had 1 or 2 deaths each.

Based on average 2-week test positivity, 4 counties in the area remain in the Red Zone: Upson, Pike, Monroe, and Meriwether. At the end of January, Crawford County was the only county in the Yellow Zone, but now Lamar, Taylor and Talbot Counties have also moved up to the Yellow Zone.
 

Upson County

New Cases

New Deaths

New Hosp

Avg 2-wk
Test Pos

Oct 1 – 15

29

6

10

6.6%

Oct 16 – 31

16

3

7

4.4%

Nov 1 – 15

35

0 (lo)

1

6.0%

Nov 16 – 30

63

0 (lo)

6

10.9%

Dec 1 – 15

57

0 (lo)

4

11.7%

Dec 16 – 31

189

1

8

15.6%

2021

 

 

 

 

Jan 1 – 15

246 (hi)

2

14 (hi)

23.4%

Jan 16 – 31

162

12

10

18.7%

Feb 1 – 15

76

7

14 (hi)

12%

Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health

FEBRUARY 1 – 15, 2021

County

New Cases

New Deaths

Zone

Upson

76

7

Red

Pike

69

2

Red

Lamar

56

1

Yellow

Monroe

92

2

Red

Crawford

28

1

Yellow

Taylor

21

1

Yellow

Talbot

19

2

Yellow

Meriwether

115

13

Red

8-County Totals

476

29

 

Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
