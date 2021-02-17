Mid-Month COVID-19 Report

Upson County reported 76 new cases for the first half of February, a dramatic decline since the huge surges during the last half of December and the whole month of January. For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, 476 positive cases were reported, also a dramatic decline since December. The lowest case numbers for both Upson and its bordering counties were seen in May, June, September, October, and November of last year.
There were 7 new deaths reported for Upson County, a decline since the 12 deaths reported the last half of January, but an increase over all the other previous half months since last April and May. For the 8-county area there were a total of 29 deaths, less than January’s 34 deaths, but still the 3rd highest death toll on record.
Meriwether County reported the most new cases at 115, followed by Monroe at 92, and Upson at 76. Taylor and Talbot Counties had the fewest cases at 21 and 19.
Meriwether County also reported the most new deaths at 13, and Upson County had the next highest death toll at 7. Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor and Talbot Counties only had 1 or 2 deaths each.
Based on average 2-week test positivity, 4 counties in the area remain in the Red Zone: Upson, Pike, Monroe, and Meriwether. At the end of January, Crawford County was the only county in the Yellow Zone, but now Lamar, Taylor and Talbot Counties have also moved up to the Yellow Zone.
|
Upson County
|
New
Cases
|
New
Deaths
|
New
Hosp
|
Avg
2-wk
|
Oct 1 – 15
|
29
|
6
|
10
|
6.6%
|
Oct 16 – 31
|
16
|
3
|
7
|
4.4%
|
Nov 1 – 15
|
35
|
0 (lo)
|
1
|
6.0%
|
Nov 16 – 30
|
63
|
0 (lo)
|
6
|
10.9%
|
Dec 1 – 15
|
57
|
0 (lo)
|
4
|
11.7%
|
Dec 16 – 31
|
189
|
1
|
8
|
15.6%
|
2021
|
|
|
|
|
Jan 1 – 15
|
246 (hi)
|
2
|
14 (hi)
|
23.4%
|
Jan 16 – 31
|
162
|
12
|
10
|
18.7%
|
Feb 1 – 15
|
76
|
7
|
14 (hi)
|
12%
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public
Health
|
FEBRUARY 1 – 15,
2021
|
County
|
New
Cases
|
New
Deaths
|
Zone
|
Upson
|
76
|
7
|
Red
|
Pike
|
69
|
2
|
Red
|
Lamar
|
56
|
1
|
Yellow
|
Monroe
|
92
|
2
|
Red
|
Crawford
|
28
|
1
|
Yellow
|
Taylor
|
21
|
1
|
Yellow
|
Talbot
|
19
|
2
|
Yellow
|
Meriwether
|
115
|
13
|
Red
|
8-County Totals
|
476
|
29
|
|
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public
Health
No comments:
Post a Comment