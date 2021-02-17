MID-FEBRUARY COVID-19 UPDATE

February 15, 2021
From the Georgia Department of Public Health
For middle Georgia’s District 4 Public Health, February has brought a significant decline in positive case numberssince the record-setting highs in December and January; however, cases are still much higher than they were in all the previous months of the pandemic with the exception of the summer peak in late July to early August. Hospitalizations and deaths and across the District remain extremely high.
Upson County reported 76 new cases for the first half of February, a dramatic decline since the huge surges during the last half of December and the whole month of January. For the combined area including Upson and its bordering counties, 476 positive cases were reported, also a dramatic decline since December. The lowest case numbers for both Upson and its bordering counties were seen in May, June, September, October, and November of last year.
There were 7 new deaths reported for Upson County, a decline since the 12 deaths reported the last half of January, but an increase over all the other previous half months since last April and May. For the 8-county area there were a total of 29 deaths, less than January’s 34 deaths, but still the 3rd highest death toll on record.
Meriwether County reported the most new cases at 115, followed by Monroe at 92, and Upson at 76. Taylor and Talbot Counties had the fewest cases at 21 and 19.
Meriwether County also reported the most new deaths at 13, and Upson County had the next highest death toll at 7. Pike, Lamar, Monroe, Crawford, Taylor and Talbot Counties only had 1 or 2 deaths each.
Based on average 2-week test positivity, 4 counties in the area remain in the Red Zone: Upson, Pike, Monroe, and Meriwether. At the end of January, Crawford County was the only county in the Yellow Zone, but now Lamar, Taylorand Talbot Counties have also moved up to the Yellow Zone.
Upson County
New Cases
New Deaths
New Hosp
Avg 2-wk
March 1-31, 2020
5
0
April 1 – 15
134
5
April 16 – 30
77
13 (hi)
May 1 – 15
41
10
May 16 – 31
24
6
June 1 – 15
14 (lo)
6
1
June 16 – 30
60
3
0 (lo)
July 1 – 15
38
2
5
July 16 – 31
78
0 (lo)
4
Aug 1 – 15
153
4
9
Aug 16 – 31
37
6
5
Sept 1 – 15
65
4
7
Sept 16 – 30
73
3
7
Oct 1 – 15
29
6
10
6.6%
Oct 16 – 31
16
3
7
4.4%
Nov 1 – 15
35
0 (lo)
1
6.0%
Nov 16 – 30
63
0 (lo)
6
10.9%
Dec 1 – 15
57
0 (lo)
4
11.7%
Dec 16 – 31
189
1
8
15.6%
Jan 1-15, 2021
246 (hi)
2
14 (hi)
23.4%
Jan 16 – 31
162
12
10
18.7%
Feb 1 – 15
76
7
14 (hi)
12%
Source: Daily Reports from GA Department of Public Health
FEBRUARY 1 – 15, 2021
County
New Cases
New Deaths
Zone
Upson
76
7
Red
Pike
69
2
Red
Lamar
56
1
Yellow
Monroe
92
2
Red
Crawford
28
1
Yellow
Taylor
21
1
Yellow
Talbot
19
2
Yellow
Meriwether
115
13
Red
8-County Totals
476
29
Source: Daily Reports from GA Dept of Public Health
