GBI/SPALDING/HENRY DEPUTIES BIG DRUG BUST

The search warrants were executed at 310 Robin Hood Lane, Hampton; 75 Little John Trail, Hampton; 11550 Turner Road, Hampton; and 341 Wood Road, Apartment A, Hampton.
The GBI investigation began in October 2020 and resulted in the seizure of more than 1.5 kilograms of methamphetamine with a street value of approximately $12,000.00, a stolen motorcycle, nine firearms, five vehicles, and approximately $41,436.70 in U.S. Currency from drug proceeds. The investigation was conducted with the assistance of the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Spalding County Sheriff’s Office, Clayton County Police Department, Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Sheriff’s Office, Upson County Drug Task Force, Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force, and the Griffin Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office.
The following people have been arrested:
Joshua Harrison, age 38, Hampton, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon – Butts County Jail
James Phillips, age 48, Lee State Prison, Georgia – Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization – Lee State Prison
Brittany Mobley, age 31, Hampton, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
Kimberly Chapman, age 53, Gay, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
Jimmy Rogers, age 61, Thomaston, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Upson County Jail
Xavier Banfield, age 36, Helen, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
Shaquilla Jones, age 25, Hazlehurst, Georgia – Trafficking Methamphetamine – Butts County Jail
Steve Yancey, age 57, Williamson, Georgia – Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
Terry Williams, age 61, Hampton, Georgia – Possession/Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
Roderic Smith, age 42, Jonesboro, Georgia – Conspiracy to Trafficking of Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony – Spalding County Jail
Misty Jones, age 33, Forest Park, Georgia – Possession of Schedule II Controlled Substances – Henry County Jail
Brandon Hilton, age 35, Hampton, Georgia – Trafficking of Methamphetamine – Henry County Jail
William Davis, age 62, Hampton, Georgia – Possession of Methamphetamine – Henry County Jail
Nicholas Fountain, age 27, Hampton, Georgia – Possession with the Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine – Spalding County Jail
The following people have arrest warrants and are wanted:
Heather Lipps, age 40, Jackson, Georgia - Conspiracy Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
Frank Sliker, age 47, Thomaston, Georgia – Conspiracy to Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
Edward Williams, age 63, The Rock, Georgia – Conspiracy to Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
Tondrea Avans, age 39, Hampton, Georgia – Conspiracy to Trafficking Methamphetamine, Racketeering Influenced Corrupt Organization, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
Amy Pitts, age 37, Barnesville, Georgia – Conspiracy to Purchase/Possess Methamphetamine, Using a Communication Facility to Commit a Felony
The West Metro Regional Drug Enforcement Office is comprised of GBI Special Agents and GBI Task Force Agents from the Carrollton Police Department, Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, Villa Rica Police Department, Heard County Sheriff’s Office, LaGrange Police Department, Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Atlanta Police Department, Fairburn Police Department, Newnan Police Department, and Bowdon Police Department.
The Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force is led by a GBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge and Task Force Agents from the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office, Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, Tallapoosa Police Department, and Dallas Police Department.
