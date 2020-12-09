Griffin PD Find Body Near Griffin Golf Course

On Wednesday, December 9th at approximately 4:15 p.m., officers with the Griffin Police Department responded to a report of a deceased person in the area of the Griffin Municipal Golf Course.
The investigation is ongoing and still in the early stages. Officers are gathering evidence and interviewing witnesses. The identity of the victim will not be released at this time as the next of kin has not been notified.
Due to the nature of this investigation, information concerning this case will be released at a later date.
No comments:
Post a Comment