GA-TECH, PITT GAME POSTPONED DUE TO COVID-19

The Atlantic Coast Conference announced today that the Pitt at Georgia Tech football game will be rescheduled for Saturday, December 12th. The game was originally scheduled to be played on Saturday, November 14th.
The rescheduling follows positive tests, subsequent quarantining, and contact tracing within the Georgia Tech and Pitt football teams. The teams are adhering to the minimum outlined protocols within ACC Medical Advisory Group report, which is available on theACC.com
