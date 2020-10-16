Friday, October 16, 2020
SAFETY TRICK OR TREAT IN GRIFFIN
“Safety” Trick-or-Treat to be held at new location this year. On October 31st from 6pm until 8pm, the annual “Safety” Trick-or-Treat is relocating to E. Poplar Street (in front of Memorial Stadium.) This annual event is sponsored by the Spalding County Fire Department, City of Griffin Fire Department, the Sheriff’s Office, and many others. Covid-19 has changed how community events are conducted and this one is no different. There will be distancing between families/groups, hand sanitizing stations throughout the walking loop with a designated entrance & exit, and masks are encouraged. Deck out in your favorite costume, or come as yourself, and join our First Responders as the trickor-treat walk loops around helicopters, fire engines, and wreckers. If you have any questions please reach out to Rachel Conort, Citizen Engagement Specialist, at 770.467.4395.
