GRIFFIN-SPALDING SCHOOLS WILL DELAY OPENING THURSDAY DUE TO ZETA STORM

Griffin, GA - Due to expected high winds associated with hurricane Zeta, and based on data provided by the National Weather Service, who has listed Spalding County in a tropical storm warning, the Griffin-Spalding County School System (GSCS) will delay opening on Thursday, October 29, 2020 by two hours. This decision was made to ensure the safety of students and staff members. Morning school bus pick-ups will take place two hours later than normal pick-up times. Students and staff will report two hours later than their normal report time. All dismissal times will remain unchanged
