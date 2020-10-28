Upson County Schools Delayed Opening Thursday

School will start promptly at 10 AM.
Students may begin entering the buildings no earlier than 9:15 AM.
All bus routes will run on a 2-hour delay.
Faculty and staff, including Central Office, will report at 9 AM with the exception of bus drivers, custodial and school nutrition staff, who will receive information from their Central Office Directors.
Grab and go breakfast will be served as students arrive.
If weather conditions worsen and additional delays or cancelations are necessary, all stakeholders will be notified in the morning.
No comments:
Post a Comment