DPH Nursing Home COVID-19 Report

The Georgia Department of Public Health is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia’s nursing homes. The report is released twice a week and only includes those facilities with a confirmed and verified case that affects either a resident or a staff member.
The April 12, 2020 report includes the following locations:
Upson County
Harborview Nursing Home, Thomaston, 1 case with no deaths
Providence Nursing Home, Thomaston, 1 case with no deaths
Lamar County
Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehab, 9 cases with no deaths
Spalding County
Brightmoor Nursing Home, Griffin, 2 cases with 1 death
Butts County
Westbury Rehab, Jackson, 7 cases with no deaths
Fayette County
Ashley Glen Assisted Living, Peachtree City, 2 cases with no deaths
Condor Health At Lafayette, Fayetteville, 1 case with no deaths
Gardens Of Fayetteville, 1 case with no deaths
Heartis Fayetteville, 2 cases with 1 death
Southland Health And Rehabilitation, Peachtree City, 9 cases with no deaths
Coweta County
Avalon Health & Rehab, Newnan, 2 cases with no deaths
Meriwether County
Pruitt Greenville, 1 case with no deaths
