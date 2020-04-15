Wednesday, April 15, 2020

DPH Nursing Home COVID-19 Report

The Georgia Department of Public Health is tracking the number of COVID-19 cases in Georgia’s nursing homes. The report is released twice a week and only includes those facilities with a confirmed and verified case that affects either a resident or a staff member.

The April 12, 2020 report includes the following locations:

Upson County

Harborview Nursing Home, Thomaston, 1 case with no deaths
Providence Nursing Home, Thomaston, 1 case with no deaths

Lamar County

Heritage Inn of Barnesville Health and Rehab, 9 cases with no deaths

Spalding County

Brightmoor Nursing Home, Griffin, 2 cases with 1 death

Butts County

Westbury Rehab, Jackson, 7 cases with no deaths

Fayette County

Ashley Glen Assisted Living, Peachtree City, 2 cases with no deaths
Condor Health At Lafayette, Fayetteville, 1 case with no deaths
Gardens Of Fayetteville, 1 case with no deaths
Heartis Fayetteville, 2 cases with 1 death
Southland Health And Rehabilitation, Peachtree City, 9 cases with no deaths

Coweta County

Avalon Health & Rehab, Newnan, 2 cases with no deaths

Meriwether County

Pruitt Greenville, 1 case with no deaths
