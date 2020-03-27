Friday, March 27, 2020

Friday COVID-19 Report

The number of confirmed cases in Georgia currently is 2,001, the number of deaths reported is 64. There are 566 people hospitalized. The mortality rate is 3.2%.


                  COVID-19 Confirmed Cases by County
    County  Cases
Fulton307 
Dougherty193 
Dekalb181 
Cobb144 
Gwinnett102 
Bartow98 
Carroll55 
Cherokee46 
Clayton46 
Henry40 
Lee35 
Clarke32 
Douglas27 
Hall24 
Floyd20 
Coweta19 
Fayette19 
Forsyth19 
Lowndes16 
Rockdale16 
Newton15 
Mitchell14 
Gordon12 
Paulding12 
Richmond11 
Spalding11 
Tift11 
Troup11 
Bibb10 
Chatham10 
Columbia10 
Early10 
Oconee10 
Polk10 
Sumter10 
Houston
Muscogee
Laurens
Worth
Barrow
Glynn
Peach
Terrell
Whitfield
Bryan
Colquitt
Crisp
Effingham
Lumpkin
Pickens
Burke
Butts
Coffee
Irwin
Lamar
Lincoln
Madison
Meriwether
Monroe
Randolph
Thomas
Baldwin
Ben Hill
Calhoun
Camden
Dawson
Decatur
Fannin
Jackson
Jasper
Jones
Miller
Seminole
Tattnall
Turner
Twiggs
Upson
Ware
Washington
Baker
Catoosa
Charlton
Chattooga
Clinch
Dodge
Franklin
Greene
Habersham
Haralson
Harris
Heard
Liberty
Long
Macon
Mcduffie
Morgan
Pierce
Pulaski
Stephens
Taylor
Toombs
White
Wilkes
Unknown217 
*Based on patient county of residence when known


