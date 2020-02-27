TWO DEAD IN MONROE COUNTY FIRE

As you know on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at approximately 3:30 am, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Monroe County Emergency services responded to a residential fire on Old Zebulon Road in Monroe County. Upon arrival, the house was fully engulfed and Firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.
Unfortunately, Investigators discovered two bodies in the home. Preliminary reports indicate that the deceased are siblings, Candice Walton (16 years of age) and Gerald Walton (21 years of age). Both bodies have been sent to the GBI Crime Lab for autopsy and positive identification. The homeowner/renter and mother of the siblings, Tasha Vandiver, was not located at the residence. Tasha has been entered as missing and we are unsure at this time if she is in any danger. Tasha drives a white 2007 Chevrolet Malibu bearing a Georgia tag (tag # RSD8160). The US Marshall Services are assisting in locating Vandiver. **I have attached her picture to this email.**
The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Monroe County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Emergency Services and the State Fire Marshall are investigating the cause of the fire at this time.
We are the public that if you have any information regarding the fire or if you know the whereabouts of Tasha Vandiver, please contact the Monroe County Sheriff's Office at 478-994-7043 or your local law enforcement agency
