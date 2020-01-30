Mr. Thomas Jefferson Ellington, 89, of Thomaston, died January 29, 2020, at
Upson Regional Medical Center. Funeral services for Mr. Ellington will be
held Friday, January 31, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral
Home. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. The family will receive
friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until the funeral
hour. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Twin Oaks Baptist
Tabernacle, PO Box 701, Thomaston, GA 30286. Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is
in charge of all arrangements.
