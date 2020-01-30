Thursday, January 30, 2020

MR. THOMAS JEFFERSON ELLINGTON

Mr. Thomas Jefferson Ellington, 89, of Thomaston, died January 29, 2020, at
Upson Regional Medical Center.  Funeral services for Mr. Ellington will be
held Friday, January 31, at 11:00 AM, in the chapel of Fletcher-Day Funeral
Home.  Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.  The family will receive
friends at Fletcher-Day Funeral home on Friday from 10:00 until the funeral
hour. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to Twin Oaks Baptist
Tabernacle, PO Box 701, Thomaston, GA  30286.  Fletcher-Day Funeral Home is
in charge of all arrangements.
Posted by WTGA AM & FM at 12:47 PM

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)