GHSA MOVES STATE FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS OUT OF THE BENZ

ATLANTA - The high school football state championship games will be played at Georgia State Stadium, the former Turner Field, on Dec. 13-14, the Georgia High School Association announced Tuesday.
The GHSA is moving out of Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Falcons, largely because of the expense.
“The cost of being at that venue was very expensive, and justifiably so,” GHSA executive director Robin Hines told AJC.com last week. “It’s a great venue. We just have to make a decision on whether we can afford it or not.”
