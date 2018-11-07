GOP BRIAN KEMP DECLARES VICTORY IN GOV RACE

5:20 p.m.
Cody Hall, the press secretary for the Kemp Campaign, released the following statement Wednesday evening:
"Brian Kemp earned nearly two million votes on Tuesday - by far the most of any gubernatorial candidate in our state's history.
Absentee ballots are counted and Kemp leads his opponent by 64,000 votes. Based on counts released by the Secretary of State's office, Brian Kemp's margin is so large that the number of provisional ballots and overseas ballots will not change his Election Day victory. Simply put, it is mathematically impossible for Stacey Abrams to win or force a run-off election.
Peach State voters made a clear decision at the ballot box. Brian Kemp will now begin his transition as governor-elect of Georgia. He will work every day to keep our state moving in the right direction."
No comments:
Post a Comment