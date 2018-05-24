Thursday, May 24, 2018
UL HIGH GRADUATION UPDATE
To: ULHS Seniors, their families & friends, and community members Graduating at Matthews Field is a time-honored tradition in our community, and the Class of 2018 seniors have expressed their wishes to graduate at Matthews Field tomorrow night. We are currently holding out hope that this will happen. Although there is a possibility that the graduation venue may change, please note that we have no plans to change the date and time. Graduation will take place Friday night, May 25, at 8 PM, as scheduled. If weather permits, gates to Matthews Field will open at 6:30 PM. Please bring your ponchos and raincoats. Umbrellas will not be allowed in the stands, because they will obstruct the view for other guests. Please adhere to the Acceptable Behavior Guidelines. You will receive a copy of these when you enter the stadium. Note that delays due to severe weather could still occur if the ceremony is held at Matthews Field. If graduation is moved due to severe weather, the ceremony will be held at the ULHS Gymnasium with additional seating in the Upson-Lee Fine Arts Center, where guests will watch the ceremony via livestream on the big screen. Doors to the gym and the Fine Arts Center will open at 6:30 PM. Please adhere to the Acceptable Behavior Guidelines. You will receive a copy of these when you enter the gym or fine arts center. ULHS Graduation is a private event, and tickets are required. At graduation practice Friday morning, seniors will be given 4 inclement weather tickets for seating in the ULHS gym and 2 inclement weather tickets for seating in the UL Fine Arts Center. Tickets for Matthews Field were issued previously to all seniors. Please note that tickets to Matthews Field will not allow you to enter the ULHS Gymnasium or the UL Fine Arts Center. Only inclement weather ticket holders may gain entry into the inclement weather venues. Final determination of the venue will be made BY 6 PM TOMORROW (Friday, May 25). These ULHS graduating seniors have put many years of hard work into reaching this important milestone. Thank you for your patience and understanding as we work to ensure that this event is meaningf
