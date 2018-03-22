Thursday, March 22, 2018

TPD-ONE OFFICER DISMISSED ONE ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

On Thursday, March 15, 2018 it was reported to me that while assisting the Upson County Sheriff’s Office during an incident on the night of March 8th, an Upson County Deputy allegedly used unnecessary force during an arrest.  I then notified Sheriff Kilgore about that allegation.  On Friday, March 16, 2018 the Sheriff, myself and DA Coker met at the PD and reviewed the incident.  After reviewing the incident the Sheriff and DA made the decision to contact the GBI for an independent investigation regarding the allegations against the Deputy.  

On Thursday the 15, 2018, the two TPD officers on the scene the night of the incident were placed on administrative leave pending further review of their conduct.  After a careful review of the incident it was determined that one Thomaston Police Officer’s conduct at the scene was determined to be very unprofessional and not to the standard of conduct that I demand from our officers.  As result, on March 16, 2018 the Officer was asked to tender his resignation.  That officer is no longer working for the Thomaston Police Department and the second officer is still on administrative leave pending a disciplinary review.   Any further media inquiries should be referred to the DA’s Office as this is an active investigation. 
