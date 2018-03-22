TPD-ONE OFFICER DISMISSED ONE ON ADMINISTRATIVE LEAVE

On Thursday the 15, 2018, the two TPD officers on the scene the night of the incident were placed on administrative leave pending further review of their conduct. After a careful review of the incident it was determined that one Thomaston Police Officer’s conduct at the scene was determined to be very unprofessional and not to the standard of conduct that I demand from our officers. As result, on March 16, 2018 the Officer was asked to tender his resignation. That officer is no longer working for the Thomaston Police Department and the second officer is still on administrative leave pending a disciplinary review. Any further media inquiries should be referred to the DA’s Office as this is an active investigation.
Chief Mike Richardson
No comments:
Post a Comment