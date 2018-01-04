105-9/101-1 FM TO AIR UGA-ALABAMA NAT TITLE GAME

Congressmen Drew Ferguson (R-Ga.) and Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.) today announced a friendly wager on the College Football Playoff National Championship Game between the University of Georgia and University of Alabama. Ferguson is staking Chick-fil-A on a Bulldog victory, and Byrne is risking Alabama seafood for a Crimson Tide win.
“All I have to say is if Brian Daboll thought Nick Saban was harsh during the Sugar Bowl, he is in for a rude awakening when he faces Roquan Smith and the Georgia Defense,” said Congressman Ferguson.
Congressman Byrne said, “We saw a mean, aggressive, and inspired Alabama team roll past Clemson, and I expect to see the same intensity against Georgia. I fully expect Nick Saban to move to 12-0 against his former assistants as Kirby Smart remains a mentee to one of the greatest coaches of all time.”
Ferguson attended the University of Georgia before gaining early acceptance to the Medical College of Georgia. Byrne received his law degree from the University of Alabama.
