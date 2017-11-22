MRS.RUTH EVANS HAMMOND

Mrs. Hammond was born April 27, 1916, in Heflin AL, to the late Parson T. and Cordelia Ann Evans. She worked for B.F. Goodrich's Martha Mills in the Spinning Room for 35 years, then was a nurse for 20 years, and was a member of the Silvertown Baptist Church.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Marcus Leroy Hammond. Survivors are her daughters, Nancy (Charles) Hammond Meeks of Lithonia GA, and Cordelia Ann Jackson of Alpharetta GA; son, Benjamin L. (Coleeta V.) Hammond of Birmingham AL; sister, Grace Gaskill; 5 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Mrs. Hammond will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017, at 2:00 PM at Silvertown Baptist Church, with burial to follow in Upson Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2017, form 1:00 - 2:00 PM at Coggins Funeral Home.
