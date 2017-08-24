HOME INVASION IN GRIFFIN, ONE KILLED

The Griffin Police Department Investigative Services Division is conducting an investigation involving a death that occurred at 815 West Slaton Avenue. Uniformed officers responded to the scene of a person shot call and found a black male identified as Quentin D. Poole (3-18-81). The victim sustained several gunshot wounds. A second victim was injured, transported to Wellstar Spalding Regional Hospital and later released. The suspects that forced entry into the house were described as 3-4 black males with bandannas over their faces. This investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has information about this incident they are encouraged to call the Griffin Police Department at 770-229-6450.
